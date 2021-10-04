why Matterport Inc. [MTTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.00

Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ: MTTR] slipped around -0.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.64 at the close of the session, down -1.43%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Matterport Expands Coverage of Capture Services On-Demand as Businesses Increasingly Adopt Digital Twins.

Company adds 13 U.S. cities as new service experiences rapid growth from its launch in 2Q21 as businesses embrace the value of quickly digitizing properties with the convenience of an online ordering system.

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, announced the expansion of Matterport Capture Services™ On-Demand to an additional 13 U.S. cities to accommodate the increase in requests by companies wanting to digitize spaces in a fast, simple and cost-effective way. The company has seen strong growth since its launch in May, including repeat orders from customers who have come to rely on Capture Services as part of their business operations. With this expansion, Matterport has boosted coverage to a total of 80 major cities across the country and four cities in the United Kingdom.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, MTTR reached a trading volume of 2422966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Matterport Inc. [MTTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Matterport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on MTTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has MTTR stock performed recently?

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.30. With this latest performance, MTTR shares gained by 16.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.10% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.75 for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.82, while it was recorded at 19.45 for the last single week of trading.

Matterport Inc. [MTTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Matterport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]

There are presently around $187 million, or 4.30% of MTTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,651,800, which is approximately -3.705% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,534,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.24 million in MTTR stocks shares; and GUGGENHEIM CAPITAL LLC, currently with $45.13 million in MTTR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ:MTTR] by around 963,137 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,728,781 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,325,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,017,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTTR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 622,897 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,084,171 shares during the same period.