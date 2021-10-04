Wall Street Analyst Reiterated FireEye Inc. [FEYE]. What else is Wall St. saying

FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ: FEYE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.45% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.70%. The company report on September 27, 2021 that General Paul M. Nakasone to Speak at Mandiant Cyber Defense Summit 2021.

Register for CDS, in-person or virtually.

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), announced additional details for Cyber Defense Summit (CDS) 2021, taking place October 5-7 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. General Paul M. Nakasone has now joined the roster of previously announced keynotes, including Anne Neuberger, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology on the National Security Council.

Over the last 12 months, FEYE stock rose by 41.57%. The one-year FireEye Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.82. The average equity rating for FEYE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.30 billion, with 237.28 million shares outstanding and 234.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, FEYE stock reached a trading volume of 1963782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FireEye Inc. [FEYE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEYE shares is $20.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEYE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for FireEye Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $24 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for FireEye Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FEYE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FireEye Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for FEYE in the course of the last twelve months was 33.92.

FEYE Stock Performance Analysis:

FireEye Inc. [FEYE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, FEYE shares dropped by -2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.13 for FireEye Inc. [FEYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.45, while it was recorded at 17.80 for the last single week of trading, and 20.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FireEye Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FireEye Inc. [FEYE] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.63 and a Gross Margin at +62.66. FireEye Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.04.

Return on Total Capital for FEYE is now -6.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.87. Additionally, FEYE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] managed to generate an average of -$60,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.FireEye Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

FireEye Inc. [FEYE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,596 million, or 94.00% of FEYE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FEYE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,986,222, which is approximately 4.588% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,095,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $341.42 million in FEYE stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $279.06 million in FEYE stock with ownership of nearly 14.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FireEye Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ:FEYE] by around 20,239,956 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 13,464,122 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 167,417,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,121,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FEYE stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,412,710 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,823,622 shares during the same period.