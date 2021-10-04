Wall Street Analyst Initiated Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.32% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.52%. The company report on September 25, 2021 that Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, announced the grant of options to purchase 450,000 shares of its common stock and the grant of 150,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to Louis J. Denis, MD, in connection with his appointment to Chief Medical Officer. The awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as an inducement material to Dr. Denis’ acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). A stock option to purchase 300,000 shares of Verastem Oncology’s common stock and the 150,000 RSUs will vest as to 25% of the shares on the first anniversary of the date of hire and as to an additional 6.25% of the shares at the end of each successive three-month period following the first anniversary of the date of hire, provided that Dr. Denis continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date. A stock option to purchase 150,000 shares of Verastem Oncology’s common stock will vest upon achievement of certain clinical development milestones, provided that Dr. Denis continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on the vesting dates. Both stock options have an exercise price equal to $2.81, the closing price of Verastem Oncology’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on September 20, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, VSTM stock rose by 145.24%. The average equity rating for VSTM stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $563.80 million, with 171.99 million shares outstanding and 130.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, VSTM stock reached a trading volume of 2228661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Verastem Inc. [VSTM]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

VSTM Stock Performance Analysis:

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, VSTM shares gained by 15.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.22 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.88, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verastem Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc. [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -450.38 and a Gross Margin at +83.32. Verastem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -365.77.

Return on Total Capital for VSTM is now -66.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.55. Additionally, VSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] managed to generate an average of -$1,410,958 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

VSTM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $356 million, or 65.10% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 21,491,630, which is approximately 26.278% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 13,600,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.02 million in VSTM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $37.62 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly -11.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verastem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 24,052,598 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 8,551,289 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 82,579,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,183,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,479,230 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 814,556 shares during the same period.