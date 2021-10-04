Wall Street Analyst Downgrade TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]. What else is Wall St. saying

TE Connectivity Ltd. [NYSE: TEL] traded at a high on 10/01/21, posting a 3.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $141.73. The company report on September 28, 2021 that TE Connectivity announces par call redemption of $500 million of 3.500% senior notes outstanding.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tyco Electronics Group S.A. (“TEGSA”), has called for par call redemption all of its outstanding 3.500% Senior Notes due Feb. 3, 2022 (the “Notes”).

The redemption date will be Nov. 3, 2021. The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed. Accrued and unpaid interest will be paid to, but excluding, the redemption date. As of Sept. 27, 2021, $500 million aggregate principal amount of Notes remain outstanding.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1871495 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TE Connectivity Ltd. stands at 2.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.74%.

The market cap for TEL stock reached $46.47 billion, with 330.00 million shares outstanding and 325.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, TEL reached a trading volume of 1871495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEL shares is $156.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for TE Connectivity Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on TEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TE Connectivity Ltd. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32.

How has TEL stock performed recently?

TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, TEL shares dropped by -5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.56, while it was recorded at 140.70 for the last single week of trading, and 134.80 for the last 200 days.

TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.61 and a Gross Margin at +30.08. TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.13.

Return on Total Capital for TEL is now 12.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.12. Additionally, TEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] managed to generate an average of -$3,159 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.TE Connectivity Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TE Connectivity Ltd. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]

There are presently around $42,864 million, or 94.10% of TEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,358,318, which is approximately 0.309% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,884,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 billion in TEL stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.66 billion in TEL stock with ownership of nearly -7.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TE Connectivity Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 404 institutional holders increased their position in TE Connectivity Ltd. [NYSE:TEL] by around 14,994,452 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 15,045,616 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 272,393,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,433,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEL stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,520,462 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 656,477 shares during the same period.