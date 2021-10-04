Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ: GSM] closed the trading session at $9.26 on 10/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.77, while the highest price level was $9.405. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Ferroglobe Announces Plans to Restart Silicon Metal Facility in the United States.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”), a leading producer of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys and manganese-based specialty alloys, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Globe Metallurgical Inc. (“GMI”), is considering plans to restart its silicon metal facility in Selma, Alabama (United States).

GMI is working with state and local representatives and is seeking New Market Tax Credits for the project, which would help offset commissioning costs and enable the Company to acquire and upgrade equipment to begin production of silicon metal.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 464.63 percent and weekly performance of 5.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 150.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 48.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, GSM reached to a volume of 3687314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Ferroglobe PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Ferroglobe PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ferroglobe PLC is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSM in the course of the last twelve months was 31.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GSM stock trade performance evaluation

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.59. With this latest performance, GSM shares gained by 1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1324.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.90 for Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.16, while it was recorded at 8.73 for the last single week of trading, and 4.69 for the last 200 days.

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.76 and a Gross Margin at -1.23. Ferroglobe PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.05.

Return on Total Capital for GSM is now -13.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.55. Additionally, GSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] managed to generate an average of -$73,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Ferroglobe PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ferroglobe PLC go to 20.00%.

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $454 million, or 28.60% of GSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSM stocks are: HOSKING PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 4,482,433, which is approximately 0.545% of the company’s market cap and around 48.78% of the total institutional ownership; WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 4,070,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.7 million in GSM stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $37.56 million in GSM stock with ownership of nearly -6.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ferroglobe PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ:GSM] by around 8,390,059 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 7,571,812 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 33,018,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,980,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,474,171 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,511,974 shares during the same period.