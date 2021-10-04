Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] Revenue clocked in at $9.90 million, up 18.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] gained 1.56% on the last trading session, reaching $1.95 price per share at the time. The company report on September 9, 2021 that VERB to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13-15, 2021.

The Company will host verbLIT, an interactive showcase of its latest video-based sales technologies, on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 4 p.m. PT.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, announced that CEO Rory J. Cutaia will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held on September 13-15, 2021. He will also be meeting one-on-one with institutional investors virtually throughout the conference.

Verb Technology Company Inc. represents 63.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $137.05 million with the latest information. VERB stock price has been found in the range of $1.84 to $1.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.46M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 1939592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for VERB stock

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.94. With this latest performance, VERB shares dropped by -4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.40 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0456, while it was recorded at 1.8480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7520 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.24 and a Gross Margin at +36.67. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -250.44.

Return on Total Capital for VERB is now -144.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -159.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.55. Additionally, VERB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] managed to generate an average of -$149,437 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $10 million, or 7.60% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,402,741, which is approximately 48.029% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; BCJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 585,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 million in VERB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.81 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly 17.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 1,665,157 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,778,204 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,660,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,103,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 755,312 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 590,922 shares during the same period.