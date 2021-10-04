VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] Revenue clocked in at $0.90 million, up 11.27% YTD: What’s Next?

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] price plunged by -1.61 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on September 29, 2021 that VBI Vaccines Announces New Preclinical Data and Initiation of VBI-2905 Clinical Study Targeting Broadened Immunity Against COVID-19 and Variants of Concern.

– New preclinical data demonstrate VBI-2905 induced robust neutralizing and antibody binding activity, as a 2-dose course and as a single booster dose, against COVID-19 and variants of concern including Beta and Delta- Data also demonstrate trivalent VBI-2901 induced robust and consistent levels of immunity against the ancestral COVID-19 strain and a panel of variants including Beta, Delta, Kappa, and Lambda- First subject dosed in Phase 1b portion of ongoing study to assess VBI-2905 as (i) a 1-dose booster in individuals previously immunized with an mRNA vaccine, and (ii) a primary 2-dose series in unvaccinated individuals- Initial VBI-2905 data expected early Q1 2022, subject to speed of enrollment- Conference call to be held on Wednesday, September 29 at 8:30am ET to discuss preclinical data, Phase 1b study design, and VBI’s COVID-19 and betacoronavirus development strategy.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, announced positive results from multiple preclinical studies against several COVID-19 variants of concern as well as the initiation of dosing in the Phase 1b portion of the ongoing clinical study of VBI’s SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates in approximately 80 adults age 18-54.

A sum of 2397893 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.20M shares. VBI Vaccines Inc. shares reached a high of $3.145 and dropped to a low of $2.93 until finishing in the latest session at $3.06.

The average equity rating for VBIV stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Jefferies have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $8 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 912.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.27. With this latest performance, VBIV shares dropped by -17.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.08 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 3.26 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4110.93 and a Gross Margin at -919.79. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4357.21.

Return on Total Capital for VBIV is now -29.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.42. Additionally, VBIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] managed to generate an average of -$364,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.VBI Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

There are presently around $351 million, or 50.10% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 55,042,465, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,882,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.42 million in VBIV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $38.74 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly -32.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 4,942,272 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 11,039,095 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 98,751,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,732,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 454,926 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,336,497 shares during the same period.