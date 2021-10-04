Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] Is Currently -1.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.75 during the day while it closed the day at $1.69. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Sidoti – Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference.

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 130 Presenting Companies.

Wednesday and Thursday, September 22 – 23, 2021.

Ur-Energy Inc. stock has also gained 3.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, URG stock has inclined by 23.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.13% and gained 110.93% year-on date.

The market cap for URG stock reached $357.99 million, with 190.24 million shares outstanding and 189.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, URG reached a trading volume of 2185807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $1.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.52, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on URG stock. On December 30, 2010, analysts increased their price target for URG shares from 3 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18841.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.68.

URG stock trade performance evaluation

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, URG shares gained by 29.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 247.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.06 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3840, while it was recorded at 1.6940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2371 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ur-Energy Inc. go to 35.00%.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $85 million, or 22.10% of URG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,925,046, which is approximately 33421.3% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,278,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.61 million in URG stocks shares; and MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, currently with $9.82 million in URG stock with ownership of nearly -42.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX:URG] by around 21,915,694 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 5,262,580 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 23,321,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,499,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URG stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,435,152 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 324,400 shares during the same period.