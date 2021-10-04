TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] Is Currently 0.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

TTM Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TTMI] gained 0.72% on the last trading session, reaching $12.66 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2021 that TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives IPC Asia Talent Development Award from IPC Asia.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTMI) (“TTM”) is proud to have received IPC’s “Asia Talent Development Award” at the IPC CEMAC 2021 annual conference – Meet the Factory of Future. The conference aims to create an open, free and international platform for knowledge exchange and learning opportunities for IPC members.

The award recognizes TTM’s Asia internship program, which was developed in 2020 in partnership with IPC to develop and provide valuable work experience for students. The internship program is available to students from Asia Pacific and North America, and is a 6-month program for Asia.

TTM Technologies Inc. represents 107.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.36 billion with the latest information. TTMI stock price has been found in the range of $12.52 to $12.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 995.11K shares, TTMI reached a trading volume of 1835847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTMI shares is $18.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTMI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for TTM Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for TTM Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TTMI stock. On December 13, 2019, analysts increased their price target for TTMI shares from 13 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TTM Technologies Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTMI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for TTMI stock

TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, TTMI shares dropped by -9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.63 for TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.64, while it was recorded at 12.69 for the last single week of trading, and 14.24 for the last 200 days.

TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.74 and a Gross Margin at +15.21. TTM Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.78.

Return on Total Capital for TTMI is now 4.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.12. Additionally, TTMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] managed to generate an average of -$981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.TTM Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTM Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI]

There are presently around $1,412 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,288,815, which is approximately 1.173% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,183,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.58 million in TTMI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $120.18 million in TTMI stock with ownership of nearly -0.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TTM Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in TTM Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TTMI] by around 7,623,575 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 8,315,240 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 95,565,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,504,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTMI stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,352,451 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,003,555 shares during the same period.