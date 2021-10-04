The Clorox Company [CLX] Revenue clocked in at $7.34 billion, down -18.52% YTD: What’s Next?

The Clorox Company [NYSE: CLX] loss -0.66% or -1.09 points to close at $164.52 with a heavy trading volume of 1885525 shares. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Clorox Announces New After Market Close Earnings Release Schedule Starting With Nov. 1 First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Company to post pre-recorded management remarks prior to live 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET Q&A webcast.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced it will issue its first-quarter fiscal year 2022 results on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, as follows:.

It opened the trading session at $165.18, the shares rose to $165.64 and dropped to $162.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLX points out that the company has recorded -15.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, CLX reached to a volume of 1885525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Clorox Company [CLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLX shares is $161.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLX stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for The Clorox Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $170 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for The Clorox Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $166 to $154, while UBS kept a Sell rating on CLX stock. On August 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CLX shares from 200 to 176.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Clorox Company is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLX in the course of the last twelve months was 51.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CLX stock

The Clorox Company [CLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, CLX shares dropped by -3.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for The Clorox Company [CLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.23, while it was recorded at 165.95 for the last single week of trading, and 183.27 for the last 200 days.

The Clorox Company [CLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Clorox Company [CLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.86 and a Gross Margin at +43.33. The Clorox Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.67.

Return on Total Capital for CLX is now 31.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 107.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Clorox Company [CLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 775.18. Additionally, CLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 681.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Clorox Company [CLX] managed to generate an average of $78,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.The Clorox Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The Clorox Company [CLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Clorox Company go to 1.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Clorox Company [CLX]

There are presently around $15,943 million, or 81.20% of CLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,779,756, which is approximately -1.699% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,194,339 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in CLX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.26 billion in CLX stock with ownership of nearly 5.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Clorox Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 481 institutional holders increased their position in The Clorox Company [NYSE:CLX] by around 7,642,211 shares. Additionally, 559 investors decreased positions by around 9,073,823 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 80,191,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,907,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLX stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,426,623 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 770,901 shares during the same period.