The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] Revenue clocked in at $925.10 million, down -46.13% YTD: What’s Next?

The Beachbody Company Inc. [NYSE: BODY] price surged by 1.81 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on September 1, 2021 that The Beachbody Company to Participate in the Cowen 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, announced that Beachbody’s management team is participating in the Cowen 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Beachbody’s Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Carl Daikeler, and President and Chief Financial Officer, Sue Collyns are scheduled to present at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://thebeachbodycompany.com/investors.

A sum of 2134834 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.11M shares. The Beachbody Company Inc. shares reached a high of $5.68 and dropped to a low of $5.40 until finishing in the latest session at $5.64.

The average equity rating for BODY stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Beachbody Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for The Beachbody Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Beachbody Company Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BODY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

BODY Stock Performance Analysis:

The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.47. With this latest performance, BODY shares dropped by -25.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.21% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BODY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.75 for The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.65, while it was recorded at 5.88 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into The Beachbody Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] managed to generate an average of -$1,979,210 per employee.The Beachbody Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $290 million, or 31.60% of BODY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BODY stocks are: RAINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 33,553,362, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,531,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.56 million in BODY stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $11.89 million in BODY stock with ownership of nearly 95.337% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Beachbody Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in The Beachbody Company Inc. [NYSE:BODY] by around 47,900,471 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 4,711,644 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,128,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,483,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BODY stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,229,913 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,557,296 shares during the same period.