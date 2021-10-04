Textron Inc. [TXT] stock Upgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $95

Textron Inc. [NYSE: TXT] closed the trading session at $71.03 on 10/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.61, while the highest price level was $71.65. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Textron to Release Third Quarter Results on October 28, 2021.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday morning, October 28, 2021.

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (844) 721-7241 in the U.S. or (409) 207-6955 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 4252363.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.97 percent and weekly performance of -0.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, TXT reached to a volume of 1890981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXT shares is $83.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Textron Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $49 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Textron Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $72, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on TXT stock. On April 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TXT shares from 41 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Textron Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXT in the course of the last twelve months was 12.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

TXT stock trade performance evaluation

Textron Inc. [TXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, TXT shares dropped by -1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.01 for Textron Inc. [TXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.14, while it was recorded at 71.49 for the last single week of trading, and 61.27 for the last 200 days.

Textron Inc. [TXT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Textron Inc. [TXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.87 and a Gross Margin at +18.55. Textron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.65.

Return on Total Capital for TXT is now 5.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Textron Inc. [TXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.79. Additionally, TXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Textron Inc. [TXT] managed to generate an average of $9,364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Textron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Textron Inc. [TXT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Textron Inc. go to 27.85%.

Textron Inc. [TXT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,698 million, or 87.20% of TXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,332,282, which is approximately -3.34% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,760,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in TXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.22 billion in TXT stock with ownership of nearly -0.231% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Textron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Textron Inc. [NYSE:TXT] by around 10,351,585 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 9,476,854 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 173,019,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,848,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXT stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,308,191 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,033,453 shares during the same period.