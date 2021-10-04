Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] fell -19.82% so far this year. What now?

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE: TMX] price plunged by -1.85 percent to reach at -$0.77. The company report on September 25, 2021 that Terminix Announces Resignation of COO Kim Scott; Affirms Full-Year 2021 Guidance.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of residential and commercial pest management, announced Chief Operating Officer Kim Scott has resigned after accepting another job opportunity. As a result of Kim’s departure and in a continued effort to simplify and stream-line the business, the sales, marketing, and field operations leadership will now report directly to CEO Brett Ponton.

Ms. Scott joined the Company in December of 2019 as the President of Terminix Residential. In January of 2021, she assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer and expanded her responsibilities to include the commercial business.

A sum of 1871787 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 717.94K shares. Terminix Global Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $42.20 and dropped to a low of $40.55 until finishing in the latest session at $40.90.

The one-year TMX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.34. The average equity rating for TMX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMX shares is $54.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $63, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on TMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

TMX Stock Performance Analysis:

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.11. With this latest performance, TMX shares dropped by -1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.55 for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.72, while it was recorded at 41.88 for the last single week of trading, and 48.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Terminix Global Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.40 and a Gross Margin at +39.06. Terminix Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.02.

Return on Total Capital for TMX is now 5.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.69. Additionally, TMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] managed to generate an average of $1,754 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Terminix Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TMX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. go to 18.30%.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,213 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMX stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 15,760,671, which is approximately -1.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 15,199,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $621.64 million in TMX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $479.69 million in TMX stock with ownership of nearly -1.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE:TMX] by around 4,987,355 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 8,286,849 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 114,179,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,453,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 697,214 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,989,591 shares during the same period.