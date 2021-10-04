Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] moved up 2.90: Why It’s Important

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] gained 2.90% or 4.47 points to close at $158.54 with a heavy trading volume of 1857537 shares. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) (the “Company”) announced the results of the stockholder vote at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held.

The following directors were elected:.

It opened the trading session at $154.38, the shares rose to $160.03 and dropped to $151.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTWO points out that the company has recorded -13.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, TTWO reached to a volume of 1857537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $212.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $231, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on TTWO stock. On April 23, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TTWO shares from 200 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 39.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.59. With this latest performance, TTWO shares dropped by -2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.20 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.84, while it was recorded at 152.39 for the last single week of trading, and 177.45 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.81 and a Gross Margin at +53.69. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.46.

Return on Total Capital for TTWO is now 21.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.74. Additionally, TTWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] managed to generate an average of $90,668 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 12.30%.

There are presently around $16,495 million, or 90.50% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,217,147, which is approximately -1.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,384,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $894.17 million in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 10,114,610 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 8,918,522 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 85,007,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,040,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,611,759 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,524,178 shares during the same period.