Stifel lifts Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.70 during the day while it closed the day at $5.66. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Vertex Energy Shareholders Vote Strongly In Favor of Asset Divestiture to Safety-Kleen Systems.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)(“Vertex Energy,” “Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, announced that, based on a vote tally from the special meeting of shareholders held earlier yesterday, September 28, 2021, Vertex shareholders approved the proposed sale of its portfolio of used motor oil collection and recycling assets to Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc. (“Safety-Kleen”), a subsidiary of Clean Harbors, Inc. The transaction is expected to close on the original terms and remains subject to regulatory approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, together with customary closing conditions.

Approximately 99.9% of voting Vertex shareholders cast their votes in favor of the asset divestiture, representing approximately 56.8% of Vertex’s outstanding common stock as of the record date for the special shareholder meeting. The Company plans to file the results of the special meeting, as tabulated by an independent inspector of election, in a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Vertex Energy Inc. stock has also gained 4.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VTNR stock has declined by -48.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 258.23% and gained 695.17% year-on date.

The market cap for VTNR stock reached $359.52 million, with 52.68 million shares outstanding and 41.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 2677957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.40, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on VTNR stock. On July 22, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for VTNR shares from 3 to 2.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

VTNR stock trade performance evaluation

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -23.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 258.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1032.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.03 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.32, while it was recorded at 5.31 for the last single week of trading, and 4.39 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.35 and a Gross Margin at +8.01. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.12.

Return on Total Capital for VTNR is now -14.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.56. Additionally, VTNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 795.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] managed to generate an average of -$96,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $75 million, or 21.70% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: TRELLUS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 2,226,076, which is approximately 236.21% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,528,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.65 million in VTNR stocks shares; and TENSILE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $8.49 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 8,211,967 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 3,734,345 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,391,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,337,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,429,690 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,842,909 shares during the same period.