Stifel lifts Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] loss -0.93% or -0.15 points to close at $15.98 with a heavy trading volume of 4449654 shares. The company report on September 27, 2021 that Rocket Lab Wins $24m U.S. Space Force Contract to Develop Neutron Upper Stage.

The agreement will fund the development of Neutron’s upper stage launch system in support of national security and defense requirements.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, has been awarded a $24.35 million contract with the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) for development of the Neutron launch vehicle’s upper stage. The agreement signifies Rocket Lab’s commitment to becoming a launch provider for the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program, which launches the United States’ most critical missions.

It opened the trading session at $15.90, the shares rose to $16.43 and dropped to $14.9398, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RKLB points out that the company has recorded 44.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -68.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, RKLB reached to a volume of 4449654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 1.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for RKLB stock

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.74. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 57.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.88% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.62 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.43, while it was recorded at 15.33 for the last single week of trading, and 11.15 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]

29 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 2,953,597 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 7,531,151 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,614,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,870,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,724,079 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,024,737 shares during the same period.