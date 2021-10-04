SM Energy Company [SM] Is Currently 5.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

SM Energy Company [NYSE: SM] surged by $1.48 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $28.19 during the day while it closed the day at $27.86. The company report on September 23, 2021 that SM Energy Declares Semi-Annual Cash Dividend.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) announces that its Board of Directors approved a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on November 5, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 25, 2021. The Company currently has approximately 121.5 million shares of common stock outstanding.

SM Energy Company stock has also gained 15.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SM stock has inclined by 11.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 61.41% and gained 355.23% year-on date.

The market cap for SM stock reached $3.34 billion, with 118.36 million shares outstanding and 106.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, SM reached a trading volume of 2297626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SM Energy Company [SM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SM shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for SM Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $18 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for SM Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on SM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SM Energy Company is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

SM stock trade performance evaluation

SM Energy Company [SM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.46. With this latest performance, SM shares gained by 47.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1745.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.40 for SM Energy Company [SM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.90, while it was recorded at 26.51 for the last single week of trading, and 16.93 for the last 200 days.

SM Energy Company [SM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SM Energy Company [SM] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.31 and a Gross Margin at -13.13. SM Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -67.87.

Return on Total Capital for SM is now -5.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SM Energy Company [SM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.01. Additionally, SM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SM Energy Company [SM] managed to generate an average of -$1,520,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.SM Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SM Energy Company [SM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM Energy Company go to 10.00%.

SM Energy Company [SM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,731 million, or 87.40% of SM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,318,539, which is approximately 14.975% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,258,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $285.81 million in SM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $243.43 million in SM stock with ownership of nearly 3.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SM Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM] by around 16,906,484 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 13,219,684 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 67,909,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,035,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SM stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,129,985 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,062,989 shares during the same period.