Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR] Stock trading around $35.65 per share: What’s Next?

Score Media and Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: SCR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.97%. The company report on September 13, 2021 that theScore Files Circular for Special Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Acquisition by Penn National.

Special Meeting to be held October 12, 2021Acquisition expected to close in Q4 2021.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX: SCR) (NASDAQ: SCR) (“theScore” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed its management information circular (the “Circular”) for the special meeting (the “Meeting”) of the Company’s shareholders (the “Shareholders”) to be held on Thursday, October 12, 2021 to approve the previously announced acquisition of theScore by Penn National Gaming, Inc. (“Penn National”) by way of a plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”).

Over the last 12 months, SCR stock rose by 548.18%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.52 billion, with 47.84 million shares outstanding and 41.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, SCR stock reached a trading volume of 1923001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Score Media and Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Score Media and Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on SCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Score Media and Gaming Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 109.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.95.

SCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, SCR shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 548.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.84 for Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.99, while it was recorded at 34.87 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Score Media and Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -170.07 and a Gross Margin at -38.13. Score Media and Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -181.05.

Return on Total Capital for SCR is now -71.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.27. Additionally, SCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR] managed to generate an average of -$139,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Score Media and Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $166 million, or 22.50% of SCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,102,640, which is approximately -26.887% of the company’s market cap and around 25.03% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 706,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.19 million in SCR stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $9.54 million in SCR stock with ownership of nearly -33.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Score Media and Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:SCR] by around 1,860,363 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,092,236 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 702,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,655,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,072,192 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,353,251 shares during the same period.