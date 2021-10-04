RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] stock Initiated by Lake Street analyst, price target now $2

RiceBran Technologies [NASDAQ: RIBT] traded at a high on 10/01/21, posting a 1.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.60. The company report on September 9, 2021 that RiceBran Technologies Announces $3 Million Registered Direct Offering.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) (the “Company”), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor (the “Investor”). Upon closing, the Company expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $3.0 million, not including any proceeds that may be received upon the exercise of warrants.

Under the securities purchase agreement, the Investor has agreed to purchase (i) 2,307,500 shares of the Company’s Common Stock at a purchase price of $0.65 per share, (ii) warrants to purchase 2,307,885 shares of Common Stock, exercisable for a period of five years following the date of issuance with an exercise price of $0.65 per share, $0.6499 per share of which will be prefunded, and (iii) warrants to purchase 2,307,693 shares of common stock exercisable for a period of five years following the date of issuance with an exercise price of $1.00 per share, which exercise price will be subject to adjustment on the first and second anniversaries of issuance if 110% of the 5-day volume weighted average price of the Company’s Common Stock is less than the then-current exercise price. The closing is expected to occur on September 13, 2021, subject to customary conditions. Until the second anniversary of the closing of this offering, the Investor will have the right to participate for up to 45% of the securities offer by the Company in future offerings, subject to certain exceptions, and the Company has agreed to suspend its sale of securities under it’s At The Market (ATM) equity issuance program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2248197 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RiceBran Technologies stands at 7.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.96%.

The market cap for RIBT stock reached $28.58 million, with 45.86 million shares outstanding and 43.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 364.24K shares, RIBT reached a trading volume of 2248197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]?

Lake Street have made an estimate for RiceBran Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for RiceBran Technologies stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on RIBT stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for RIBT shares from 7 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RiceBran Technologies is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has RIBT stock performed recently?

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, RIBT shares dropped by -22.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.23 for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7873, while it was recorded at 0.5920 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9192 for the last 200 days.

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.47 and a Gross Margin at -9.43. RiceBran Technologies’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.77.

Return on Total Capital for RIBT is now -30.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.12. Additionally, RIBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] managed to generate an average of -$118,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.RiceBran Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RiceBran Technologies go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]

There are presently around $10 million, or 35.90% of RIBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIBT stocks are: CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO with ownership of 10,649,068, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,294,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in RIBT stocks shares; and ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.68 million in RIBT stock with ownership of nearly -70.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RiceBran Technologies stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in RiceBran Technologies [NASDAQ:RIBT] by around 1,170,108 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 4,117,585 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 11,332,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,619,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIBT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 277,218 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 92,981 shares during the same period.