RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on OptimizeRx Corporation [OPRX] – find out why.

OptimizeRx Corporation [NASDAQ: OPRX] gained 1.24% on the last trading session, reaching $86.61 price per share at the time. The company report on September 30, 2021 that OptimizeRx Appoints Seasoned Financial and Operational Executive, Edward Stelmakh as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer.

Doug Baker transitions to executive vice president of finance and accounting.

OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, announced the appointment of Edward Stelmakh as chief financial officer (CFO) and chief operating officer (COO) effective October 11th, 2021. He succeeds Doug Baker within the financial organization, who will continue as executive vice president of finance and accounting.

OptimizeRx Corporation represents 17.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.55 billion with the latest information. OPRX stock price has been found in the range of $84.28 to $89.115.

If compared to the average trading volume of 202.34K shares, OPRX reached a trading volume of 4797122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OptimizeRx Corporation [OPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPRX shares is $73.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for OptimizeRx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2019, representing the official price target for OptimizeRx Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OptimizeRx Corporation is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70.

Trading performance analysis for OPRX stock

OptimizeRx Corporation [OPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.87. With this latest performance, OPRX shares gained by 28.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 307.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.71 for OptimizeRx Corporation [OPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.64, while it was recorded at 79.39 for the last single week of trading, and 52.96 for the last 200 days.

OptimizeRx Corporation [OPRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OptimizeRx Corporation [OPRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.93 and a Gross Margin at +43.54. OptimizeRx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.10.

Return on Total Capital for OPRX is now -4.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OptimizeRx Corporation [OPRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.90. Additionally, OPRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OptimizeRx Corporation [OPRX] managed to generate an average of -$38,722 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.OptimizeRx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.80 and a Current Ratio set at 15.80.

OptimizeRx Corporation [OPRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OptimizeRx Corporation go to 50.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at OptimizeRx Corporation [OPRX]

There are presently around $1,029 million, or 70.50% of OPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,104,157, which is approximately 2.342% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 774,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.07 million in OPRX stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $66.86 million in OPRX stock with ownership of nearly -0.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OptimizeRx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in OptimizeRx Corporation [NASDAQ:OPRX] by around 1,444,598 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 753,279 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 9,677,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,875,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPRX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 860,345 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 134,627 shares during the same period.