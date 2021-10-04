RBC Capital Mkts lifts NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NexGen Energy Ltd. [AMEX: NXE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.02% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.13%. The company report on July 26, 2021 that NexGen Announces Commencement of 2021 Field and Regional Exploration Drilling Programs at the Rook I Property.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (“NexGen” or the “Company”) (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce commencement of field programs focused on detailed geotechnical site confirmation studies on the Project and regional exploration drilling at the 100% owned, Rook I property (the “Property”), in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Focus of the 2021 Regional Exploration Drilling Program:.

Over the last 12 months, NXE stock rose by 187.72%.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.15 billion, with 471.86 million shares outstanding and 394.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, NXE stock reached a trading volume of 2157689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for NexGen Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexGen Energy Ltd. is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

NXE Stock Performance Analysis:

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.13. With this latest performance, NXE shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 187.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.20 for NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.57, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NexGen Energy Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NXE is now -7.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 244.97. Additionally, NXE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] managed to generate an average of -$3,432,132 per employee.NexGen Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 41.30 and a Current Ratio set at 41.30.

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $428 million, or 22.81% of NXE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXE stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 9,567,339, which is approximately 26.024% of the company’s market cap and around 16.15% of the total institutional ownership; L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD, holding 9,332,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.91 million in NXE stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $30.62 million in NXE stock with ownership of nearly -16.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NexGen Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in NexGen Energy Ltd. [AMEX:NXE] by around 25,071,998 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 9,365,012 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 52,457,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,894,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXE stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,586,594 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,352,096 shares during the same period.