Raymond James lifts Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] loss -3.94% on the last trading session, reaching $3.66 price per share at the time. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Yatsen Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 26, 2021.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Yatsen Holding Limited represents 631.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.39 billion with the latest information. YSG stock price has been found in the range of $3.66 to $3.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, YSG reached a trading volume of 3272465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on YSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for YSG stock

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.07. With this latest performance, YSG shares dropped by -30.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.23% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.95 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.43, while it was recorded at 3.82 for the last single week of trading, and 11.67 for the last 200 days.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.26 and a Gross Margin at +64.28. Yatsen Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.36.

Return on Total Capital for YSG is now -58.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.70. Additionally, YSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] managed to generate an average of -$98,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]

Positions in Yatsen Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 62,848,122 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 19,765,449 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 35,264,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,878,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,138,397 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 7,965,442 shares during the same period.