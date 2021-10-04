Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] is 97.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.45 during the day while it closed the day at $1.45. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Predictive Oncology Inc. Announces Newest Board Member.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, is excited to announce that Raymond F. Vennare was elected to the Board of Directors, pursuant to action of the Board effective September 13, 2021.

Mr. Vennare brings more than thirty years of experience as an accomplished senior executive, board director and biotechnology entrepreneur to Predictive Oncology, Inc. As a seasoned professional who has founded, built and managed multiple companies on behalf of institutional investors, private foundations and research institutions, he is a well-respected expert in the practice of company creation, technology commercialization, business development and corporate governance. In 2015, Mr. Vennare was appointed Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Cvergenx, Inc., a genomic informatics company developing decision-support tools for radiation oncology. Previously, Mr. Vennare was Co-founder, President and CEO of ThermalTherapeutic Systems, Inc. (Medical Device); President and Chief Executive Officer of ImmunoSite, Inc. (Diagnostics); Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of TissueInformatics, Inc. (Bioinformatics); and Founder and President of VSInteractive (Information Technology). From June 2018 to December 2020, he served as Vice Chairman of Guangzhou INDA Biotechnology Company, Ltd. In 2019, he joined the Board of Directors of Cvergenx Technologies India Private, Ltd. In addition to his board service and company affiliations, Mr. Vennare is a frequent advisor to organizations as diverse as nationally-ranked universities and philanthropic foundations, to multi-national publicly traded companies and early-stage start-ups.

Predictive Oncology Inc. stock has also gained 16.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, POAI stock has inclined by 19.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.57% and gained 97.98% year-on date.

The market cap for POAI stock reached $90.25 million, with 51.58 million shares outstanding and 48.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, POAI reached a trading volume of 3466392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

POAI stock trade performance evaluation

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.00. With this latest performance, POAI shares gained by 34.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.37 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1039, while it was recorded at 1.3400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1809 for the last 200 days.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.10 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 6.30% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,838,085, which is approximately 231.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 414,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.6 million in POAI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.43 million in POAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 2,310,340 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,979,762 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,107,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,182,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 589,077 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,965,866 shares during the same period.