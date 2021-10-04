Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] gain 22.45% so far this year. What now?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] closed the trading session at $23.02 on 10/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.53, while the highest price level was $23.25. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Acquires Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) announced that it acquired the 369-room oceanfront Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida for $270 million from an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, LLC. The lifestyle resort will continue to be managed by Davidson Hospitality Group (“Davidson”).

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, the flagship property to an internationally recognized brand synonymous with a casual-luxe lifestyle, is located on 6.2 oceanfront acres, along 450 linear feet of direct beach frontage, and is the focal point of the famous Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. The resort was built in 2015 and features 369 guestrooms, including 43 well-appointed suites, and over 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space for leisure and corporate groups overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The resort also features 8 highly successful casual and upscale dining venues, including Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville, Landshark Bar & Grill, JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, and Floridays Airstream Cafe. Additional resort amenities include the 11,000-square foot St. Somewhere Spa, Fitness and Salon, multiple outdoor swimming pools, 22 full-service cabanas, the Flowrider Surf Simulator, the Parakeets Kid’s Club, numerous retail outlets, and live entertainment nightly at one of the resort’s several vibrant outdoor-entertainment venues.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.45 percent and weekly performance of -1.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, PEB reached to a volume of 2042222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $25.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11.50 to $20, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on PEB stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PEB shares from 17.50 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39.

PEB stock trade performance evaluation

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, PEB shares gained by 3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.38 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.96, while it was recorded at 23.06 for the last single week of trading, and 22.34 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.38 and a Gross Margin at -62.19. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.45.

Return on Total Capital for PEB is now -5.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.84. Additionally, PEB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] managed to generate an average of -$7,391,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,394 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,224,026, which is approximately 0.674% of the company’s market cap and around 1.38% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,275,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $420.69 million in PEB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $177.74 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly 7.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 11,822,388 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 8,071,585 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 127,563,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,457,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,448,504 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,513,546 shares during the same period.