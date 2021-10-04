Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] is -15.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [AMEX: OPTT] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.34 during the day while it closed the day at $2.27. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Ocean Power Technologies Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast on September 14, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (“OPT” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, announced financial results for its first quarter, ended July 31, 2021.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 6.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OPTT stock has declined by -23.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.94% and lost -15.61% year-on date.

The market cap for OPTT stock reached $128.64 million, with 52.46 million shares outstanding and 52.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, OPTT reached a trading volume of 1849535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2013, representing the official price target for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $14, while UBS kept a Buy rating on OPTT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 98.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

OPTT stock trade performance evaluation

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.57. With this latest performance, OPTT shares gained by 2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.97 for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1127.03 and a Gross Margin at -88.97. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1223.88.

Return on Total Capital for OPTT is now -28.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.56. Additionally, OPTT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] managed to generate an average of -$320,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.90 and a Current Ratio set at 29.90.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 8.20% of OPTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPTT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,152,492, which is approximately 289.818% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 708,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 million in OPTT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.89 million in OPTT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [AMEX:OPTT] by around 2,383,352 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,878,049 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 43,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,304,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPTT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 612,516 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 295,090 shares during the same period.