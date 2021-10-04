MP Materials Corp. [MP] Stock trading around $31.89 per share: What’s Next?

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] price plunged by -1.05 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on September 14, 2021 that MP Materials Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the “Company”), announced that on September 13, 2021, the Company priced its registered secondary public offering of 4,250,000 shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price to the public of $35.00 per share. This represents an increase of 250,000 shares from the previously announced offering size of 4,000,000 shares of common stock.

The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 637,500 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders. MP Materials is not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering, which is expected to close on September 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

A sum of 1849071 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.38M shares. MP Materials Corp. shares reached a high of $32.41 and dropped to a low of $30.98 until finishing in the latest session at $31.89.

The one-year MP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.34. The average equity rating for MP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MP Materials Corp. [MP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $45.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2021, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on MP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.15.

MP Stock Performance Analysis:

MP Materials Corp. [MP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.62. With this latest performance, MP shares dropped by -4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.47, while it was recorded at 33.00 for the last single week of trading, and 34.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MP Materials Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corp. [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.66. MP Materials Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.25.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.67. Additionally, MP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] managed to generate an average of -$78,791 per employee.MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.40 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

MP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corp. go to 66.02%.

MP Materials Corp. [MP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,860 million, or 68.50% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 44,209,204, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 21,224,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $676.83 million in MP stocks shares; and FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $295.52 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MP Materials Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 19,816,764 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 6,576,647 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 94,650,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,043,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,222,817 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,664,817 shares during the same period.