Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] Stock trading around $89.88 per share: What’s Next?

A sum of 1928450 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.61M shares. Monster Beverage Corporation shares reached a high of $90.18 and dropped to a low of $88.36 until finishing in the latest session at $89.88.

The one-year MNST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.52. The average equity rating for MNST stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $106.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $105 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corporation is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 32.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

MNST Stock Performance Analysis:

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, MNST shares dropped by -8.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.85 for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.22, while it was recorded at 89.87 for the last single week of trading, and 92.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Monster Beverage Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.52 and a Gross Margin at +59.23. Monster Beverage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.65.

Return on Total Capital for MNST is now 34.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.35. Additionally, MNST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] managed to generate an average of $384,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Monster Beverage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

MNST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corporation go to 14.85%.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,536 million, or 65.50% of MNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 30,247,801, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 28.72% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,173,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 billion in MNST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.2 billion in MNST stock with ownership of nearly -4.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monster Beverage Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 354 institutional holders increased their position in Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST] by around 19,800,549 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 18,346,761 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 301,589,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,736,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNST stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,083,825 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 3,044,683 shares during the same period.