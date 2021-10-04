MKM Partners slashes price target on California Resources Corporation [CRC] – find out why.

California Resources Corporation [NYSE: CRC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.57%. The company report on August 24, 2021 that California Resources Corporation Schedules Virtual Carbon Storage Update.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced that it will hold a virtual Carbon Storage Update on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). Adoption of carbon capture technologies is critical to achieving greenhouse gas emission reduction goals around the world. This event will provide details on the launch of CRC’s Carbon TerraVault I, a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project focused on the capture and permanent storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, an update on CalCapture, the carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) project focused on the capture and utilization of CO2 for additional enhanced recovery, and an insight into CRC’s strategic carbon capture advantage and efforts to aid the energy transition in the State of California. Participants are encouraged to preregister for the virtual Carbon Storage Update here or can access the webcast in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com on the day of the event.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC).

The average equity rating for CRC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.54 billion, with 83.10 million shares outstanding and 79.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 830.49K shares, CRC stock reached a trading volume of 2104192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on California Resources Corporation [CRC]:

MKM Partners have made an estimate for California Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for California Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on CRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for California Resources Corporation is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CRC Stock Performance Analysis:

California Resources Corporation [CRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, CRC shares gained by 18.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.75% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.25 for California Resources Corporation [CRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.23, while it was recorded at 41.03 for the last single week of trading, and 28.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into California Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and California Resources Corporation [CRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.44 and a Gross Margin at +25.05. California Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +116.97.

Return on Total Capital for CRC is now 0.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 59.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 502.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 37.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, California Resources Corporation [CRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.15. Additionally, CRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, California Resources Corporation [CRC] managed to generate an average of $1,882,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.California Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

California Resources Corporation [CRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,454 million, or 93.00% of CRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRC stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 14,167,725, which is approximately -18.223% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 13,825,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $579.83 million in CRC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $534.2 million in CRC stock with ownership of nearly -9.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in California Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in California Resources Corporation [NYSE:CRC] by around 19,057,565 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 14,963,533 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 48,339,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,360,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,597,096 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,170,053 shares during the same period.