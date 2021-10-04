Market cap of Spire Global Inc. [SPIR] reaches 1.10B – now what?

Spire Global Inc. [NYSE: SPIR] slipped around -5.43 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.10 at the close of the session, down -43.34%. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Spire Global Appoints Vice President of Weather.

Kevin Petty to Lead Spire’s Weather Science and Business Strategy Worldwide.

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services announced that it has appointed Dr. Kevin Petty as Vice President of Weather. In his new role, Dr. Petty will oversee Spire’s weather solutions worldwide, leading a powerhouse team of Spire weather scientists. He will additionally guide Spire’s weather data offerings across the Company’s other solution areas, including Maritime, Aviation, Earth Intelligence, and Space Services. Dr. Petty will be based in Boulder, CO.

Spire Global Inc. stock is now -29.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPIR Stock saw the intraday high of $9.70 and lowest of $6.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.50, which means current price is +6.61% above from all time high which was touched on 09/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 871.45K shares, SPIR reached a trading volume of 11702987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPIR shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPIR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spire Global Inc. is set at 2.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has SPIR stock performed recently?

Spire Global Inc. [SPIR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.74. With this latest performance, SPIR shares dropped by -28.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.14% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.20 for Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.63, while it was recorded at 12.01 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Spire Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]

There are presently around $145 million, or 25.80% of SPIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPIR stocks are: LINDEN ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,248,060, which is approximately 92.624% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 2,244,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.94 million in SPIR stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $12.35 million in SPIR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

41 institutional holders increased their position in Spire Global Inc. [NYSE:SPIR] by around 7,475,930 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,146,112 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 9,792,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,414,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPIR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,513,096 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,647,203 shares during the same period.