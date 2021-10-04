Market cap of Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] reaches 1.41B – now what?

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] gained 6.33% on the last trading session, reaching $46.06 price per share at the time. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Celebrate National Coffee Day with Dutch Bros for a chance to win Dutch for a Year.

100 lucky Dutch Rewards members will win.

Dutch Bros Coffee, is celebrating National Coffee Day by kicking off Dutch for a Year where 100 winners will win a free drink every day for a whole year!.

Dutch Bros Inc. represents 30.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.41 billion with the latest information. BROS stock price has been found in the range of $42.82 to $46.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, BROS reached a trading volume of 2131122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 7.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48.

Trading performance analysis for BROS stock

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.91.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.39, while it was recorded at 45.14 for the last single week of trading.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +34.91. Dutch Bros Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.75.

Return on Total Capital for BROS is now 7.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.18. Additionally, BROS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] managed to generate an average of $931 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.