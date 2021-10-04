Market cap of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] reaches 502.58M – now what?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] slipped around -0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.83 at the close of the session, down -1.74%. The company report on October 2, 2021 that Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, granted 17 newly-hired employees options to purchase an aggregate of 180,000 shares of Akebia’s common stock on September 30, 2021, as inducements material to each such employee’s entering into employment with Akebia. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $2.88 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Akebia’s common stock on the grant date. Each stock option vests over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter, in each case, subject to the new employee’s continued service with the company. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of the company’s Inducement Award Program and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 1.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AKBA Stock saw the intraday high of $2.88 and lowest of $2.765 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.14, which means current price is +20.43% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, AKBA reached a trading volume of 1893738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]?

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AKBA stock. On August 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 19 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

How has AKBA stock performed recently?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.88 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.21. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -129.85.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -59.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.00. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$1,011,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

There are presently around $300 million, or 64.60% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 14,006,637, which is approximately -17.822% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,174,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.28 million in AKBA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $34.4 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly 3.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 15,766,230 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 10,572,182 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 79,675,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,013,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,673,586 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,767,424 shares during the same period.