Market Analysts see Volta Inc. [VLTA] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Volta Inc. [NYSE: VLTA] price surged by 8.67 percent to reach at $0.75. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Volta Secures Two New Patents for EV Charging Station Innovations.

Patents Expand the Protection of Volta’s Unique Station Displays and Targeted Advertising.

Volta Inc. (“Volta”), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks, announced the issuance of two utility patents to Volta Charging by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; U.S. Patent numbers 11,117,482 (the ‘482), and 11,132,715 (the ‘715).

A sum of 3847184 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.03M shares. Volta Inc. shares reached a high of $9.58 and dropped to a low of $9.00 until finishing in the latest session at $9.40.

Guru’s Opinion on Volta Inc. [VLTA]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Volta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Volta Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volta Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

VLTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Volta Inc. [VLTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.86. With this latest performance, VLTA shares gained by 4.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.07% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.78 for Volta Inc. [VLTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.33, while it was recorded at 10.62 for the last single week of trading, and 10.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Volta Inc. Fundamentals:

Volta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Volta Inc. [VLTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $172 million, or 53.20% of VLTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLTA stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 1,734,444, which is approximately -1.777% of the company’s market cap and around 78.90% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,642,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.44 million in VLTA stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $12.41 million in VLTA stock with ownership of nearly -22.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Volta Inc. [NYSE:VLTA] by around 7,818,944 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,000,066 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,520,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,339,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLTA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,190,052 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,760,901 shares during the same period.