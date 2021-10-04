Market Analysts see Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ: SBLK] gained 5.12% on the last trading session, reaching $25.27 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Net Profit of $124.2 Million for the Second Quarter of 2021; Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 per Share and Announces Share Repurchase Program of Up to $50.0 Million.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this press release to “we,” “us,” “our,” or similar references, mean Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and, where applicable, its consolidated subsidiaries.

Financial Highlights.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. represents 101.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.46 billion with the latest information. SBLK stock price has been found in the range of $24.02 to $25.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, SBLK reached a trading volume of 2605044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBLK shares is $29.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.40, while DNB Markets analysts kept a Hold rating on SBLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBLK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for SBLK stock

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.13. With this latest performance, SBLK shares gained by 9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 255.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.61 for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.61, while it was recorded at 23.89 for the last single week of trading, and 17.48 for the last 200 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.55 and a Gross Margin at +16.87. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.40.

Return on Total Capital for SBLK is now 2.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.74. Additionally, SBLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] managed to generate an average of $53,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]

There are presently around $1,581 million, or 67.10% of SBLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBLK stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 25,993,242, which is approximately -33.361% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,223,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.36 million in SBLK stocks shares; and SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL), currently with $60.27 million in SBLK stock with ownership of nearly 353.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ:SBLK] by around 19,921,593 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 16,461,688 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 26,174,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,558,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBLK stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,892,429 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,688,417 shares during the same period.