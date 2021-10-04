Market Analysts see PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCE] traded at a low on 10/01/21, posting a -8.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $43.38. The company report on October 1, 2021 that PDC Energy Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Operating Results and Revised Full-Year Guidance.

PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) provided several Company updates including preliminary third quarter operating results and revised 2021 full-year guidance. Further, the Company announced its third quarter earnings call, scheduled for Thursday, November 4, 2021.

2021 Third Quarter Highlights:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1845871 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PDC Energy Inc. stands at 4.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.64%.

The market cap for PDCE stock reached $4.28 billion, with 99.19 million shares outstanding and 97.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 807.76K shares, PDCE reached a trading volume of 1845871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCE shares is $60.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for PDC Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for PDC Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PDCE stock. On May 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PDCE shares from 14 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDC Energy Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDCE in the course of the last twelve months was 3.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has PDCE stock performed recently?

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.68. With this latest performance, PDCE shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 276.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.01 for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.51, while it was recorded at 47.66 for the last single week of trading, and 36.66 for the last 200 days.

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.59 and a Gross Margin at +19.78. PDC Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.50.

Return on Total Capital for PDCE is now 2.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.99. Additionally, PDCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] managed to generate an average of -$1,392,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.PDC Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDC Energy Inc. go to 27.20%.

Insider trade positions for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]

There are presently around $4,425 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDCE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,253,669, which is approximately -1.59% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,037,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $478.81 million in PDCE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $270.36 million in PDCE stock with ownership of nearly 0.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PDC Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCE] by around 7,893,493 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 10,766,884 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 83,344,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,004,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDCE stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,412,073 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 844,848 shares during the same period.