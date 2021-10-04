Market Analysts see Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gaining to $165. Time to buy?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] slipped around -0.78 points on Friday, while shares priced at $152.71 at the close of the session, down -0.51%. The company report on September 21, 2021 that DARPA Researchers Can Now Accelerate Technology Innovation Using Microchip’s Low-Power FPGA Product Families.

Company joins the defense agency’s innovation initiative that gives its researchers greater, more simplified access to commercial technologies and tools.

Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) announced it has joined the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Toolbox initiative that gives the organization’s researchers simplified open licensing opportunities with commercial technology vendors. Microchip’s participation will speed innovation across a variety of defense and aerospace development programs by giving qualified DARPA researchers zero-cost access to the company’s Libero® design software suite and associated intellectual property (IP) for developing systems based on its low-power FPGA product families.

Microchip Technology Incorporated stock is now 10.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MCHP Stock saw the intraday high of $154.69 and lowest of $151.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 166.67, which means current price is +18.32% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, MCHP reached a trading volume of 2095381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $180.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $170 to $185. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $177, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on MCHP stock. On July 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MCHP shares from 165 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 28.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.62. With this latest performance, MCHP shares dropped by -1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.52, while it was recorded at 156.74 for the last single week of trading, and 149.79 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.38 and a Gross Margin at +44.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.42.

Return on Total Capital for MCHP is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.93. Additionally, MCHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] managed to generate an average of $17,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 16.20%.

Insider trade positions for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

There are presently around $38,192 million, or 91.70% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,922,920, which is approximately 1.264% of the company’s market cap and around 2.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,640,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.74 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly 0.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 454 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 14,072,297 shares. Additionally, 376 investors decreased positions by around 12,796,815 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 223,224,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,094,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,375,651 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,667,482 shares during the same period.