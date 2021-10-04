Market Analysts see Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.62% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.69%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Bit Digital Announces $80 Million Private Placement.

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (the “Company” or “Bit Digital”), a Cayman Island exempted company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with institutional investors to purchase 13,490,728 ordinary shares in a private placement. The Company will also issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,118,046 ordinary shares. The purchase price for one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase three-fourths of an ordinary share is $5.93. The warrants have an exercise price of $7.91 per whole ordinary share, will be exercisable immediately, and will have a term equal to three and one-half years following the effective date of the resale registration statement registering the ordinary shares and warrant shares.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, BTBT stock rose by 100.75%.

The market cap for the stock reached $454.10 million, with 49.74 million shares outstanding and 43.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.73M shares, BTBT stock reached a trading volume of 7775171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

BTBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.69. With this latest performance, BTBT shares dropped by -36.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.47 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.96, while it was recorded at 8.23 for the last single week of trading, and 12.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bit Digital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.32 and a Gross Margin at +17.26. Bit Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.14.

Return on Total Capital for BTBT is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] managed to generate an average of $128,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 18.80.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43 million, or 10.00% of BTBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTBT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 979,109, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 681,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.5 million in BTBT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $4.03 million in BTBT stock with ownership of nearly 4744.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bit Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BTBT] by around 5,020,456 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 418,586 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 138,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,301,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTBT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,982,366 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 80,958 shares during the same period.