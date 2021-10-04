Market Analysts see Ball Corporation [BLL] gaining to $102. Time to buy?

Ball Corporation [NYSE: BLL] traded at a low on 10/01/21, posting a -0.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $89.85. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Ball Aerospace’s Land Imaging Instrument on NASA’s Landsat 9 Satellite Launches Successfully.

The Ball Aerospace-built Operational Land Imager 2 (OLI-2) instrument successfully launched aboard Landsat 9, the latest in a series of joint missions between NASA and the United States Geological Society (USGS) that has provided essential monitoring of key natural and economic resources from orbit for nearly 50 years.

“It is an honor to be a part of this important launch that will carry the Landsat mission into its next decade of existence and continue the longest-running Earth observation program,” said Dr. Makenzie Lystrup, vice president and general manager, Civil Space, Ball Aerospace. “Our goal was to develop a technologically advanced solution that was both cost effective and capable of delivering highly-calibrated multispectral imagery and improved land surface information. This launch is the culmination of a lot of hard work by a lot of talented people to achieve that goal.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2081174 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ball Corporation stands at 1.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.36%.

The market cap for BLL stock reached $29.65 billion, with 327.62 million shares outstanding and 324.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, BLL reached a trading volume of 2081174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLL shares is $102.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Ball Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Ball Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $107 to $87, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on BLL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corporation is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLL in the course of the last twelve months was 139.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Ball Corporation [BLL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, BLL shares dropped by -7.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for Ball Corporation [BLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.23, while it was recorded at 90.02 for the last single week of trading, and 87.88 for the last 200 days.

Ball Corporation [BLL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corporation [BLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.10 and a Gross Margin at +15.99. Ball Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.98.

Return on Total Capital for BLL is now 11.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ball Corporation [BLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 247.18. Additionally, BLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ball Corporation [BLL] managed to generate an average of $27,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Ball Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Ball Corporation [BLL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corporation go to 15.05%.

Insider trade positions for Ball Corporation [BLL]

There are presently around $24,177 million, or 84.80% of BLL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,116,000, which is approximately -1.308% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 25,156,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in BLL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.16 billion in BLL stock with ownership of nearly -6.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ball Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in Ball Corporation [NYSE:BLL] by around 18,383,575 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 18,342,024 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 232,356,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,082,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLL stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,331,662 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,293,374 shares during the same period.