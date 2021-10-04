InMode Ltd. [INMD] Is Currently -1.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ: INMD] traded at a low on 10/01/21, posting a -1.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $78.85. The company report on September 17, 2021 that InMode Ltd. Announces 2-for-1 Share Split.

InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) (“InMode” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced a two-for-one (2:1) share split of the Company’s ordinary shares, with a record date of September 27, 2021 (the “Record Date”). The share split will take effect on September 30, 2021, and the Company’s ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-split basis on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 1, 2021.

On September 30, 2021, every share of the Company’s pre-split ordinary shares held by a shareholder as of the Record Date, including shares subject to outstanding stock options and shares available for grant under the Company’s equity incentive plans, will automatically be split into two shares of the Company’s post-split ordinary shares. The share split will affect all shareholders uniformly and will not affect any shareholder’s ownership percentage. The Company’s shareholders will not be required to surrender their existing certificates to receive the shares to be issued pursuant to the share split, which will be effected by delivering additional shares in uncertificated book-entry form by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2046554 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of InMode Ltd. stands at 11.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.04%.

The market cap for INMD stock reached $2.92 billion, with 40.85 million shares outstanding and 24.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, INMD reached a trading volume of 2046554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about InMode Ltd. [INMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INMD shares is $123.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for InMode Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for InMode Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on INMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMode Ltd. is set at 5.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 20.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.50.

How has INMD stock performed recently?

InMode Ltd. [INMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.64. With this latest performance, INMD shares gained by 21.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 322.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.71 for InMode Ltd. [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.39, while it was recorded at 79.66 for the last single week of trading, and 44.50 for the last 200 days.

InMode Ltd. [INMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InMode Ltd. [INMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.34 and a Gross Margin at +85.03. InMode Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.40.

Return on Total Capital for INMD is now 33.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InMode Ltd. [INMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, INMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InMode Ltd. [INMD] managed to generate an average of $241,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.InMode Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

Earnings analysis for InMode Ltd. [INMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for InMode Ltd. go to 27.70%.

Insider trade positions for InMode Ltd. [INMD]

There are presently around $3,639 million, or 64.10% of INMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INMD stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,155,748, which is approximately -0.217% of the company’s market cap and around 35.52% of the total institutional ownership; MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD., holding 2,118,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.01 million in INMD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $158.06 million in INMD stock with ownership of nearly 216.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InMode Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ:INMD] by around 11,715,748 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 4,936,898 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 29,498,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,151,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INMD stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,867,000 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,102,720 shares during the same period.