Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.485 during the day while it closed the day at $6.23. The company report on September 27, 2021 that Hudbay Announces Collective Agreements with Unions in Manitoba.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) announced that new three-and-a-half year collective agreements have been ratified by the members of United Steelworkers (“USW”) Local 7106 and USW Local 9338. Members of the other four unions at Hudbay’s Manitoba operations ratified their respective three-and-a-half year collective agreements in July, as announced with the company’s second quarter results on August 9, 2021. This completes the collective bargaining process with all six of the company’s unions in Manitoba.

About Hudbay.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock has also gained 5.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HBM stock has declined by -7.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.13% and lost -11.00% year-on date.

The market cap for HBM stock reached $2.06 billion, with 261.45 million shares outstanding and 261.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, HBM reached a trading volume of 2089351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]:

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78.

HBM stock trade performance evaluation

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.77. With this latest performance, HBM shares gained by 1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.24, while it was recorded at 6.10 for the last single week of trading, and 6.88 for the last 200 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.89 and a Gross Margin at +0.67. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.35.

Return on Total Capital for HBM is now -1.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.55. Additionally, HBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] managed to generate an average of -$86,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,074 million, or 67.60% of HBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: WATERTON GLOBAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 43,855,287, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 32,905,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.0 million in HBM stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $103.53 million in HBM stock with ownership of nearly -7.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE:HBM] by around 20,998,026 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 24,605,810 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 126,746,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,350,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,096,693 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 6,590,916 shares during the same period.