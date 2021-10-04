HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] is 47.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] price surged by 4.12 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on October 2, 2021 that HIVE Blockchain Announces Webcast Details for Q1 F2022 Results on Monday October 4, 2021.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 1, 2021) – HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: HBF) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) announces that management will host a webcast on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial data for the quarter will be released prior to the webcast. We urge investors to sign up and participate in the Webcast.

A sum of 5132035 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.22M shares. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares reached a high of $2.84 and dropped to a low of $2.70 until finishing in the latest session at $2.78.

Guru’s Opinion on HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIVE in the course of the last twelve months was 700.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.90.

HIVE Stock Performance Analysis:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, HIVE shares dropped by -14.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 923.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 2.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.21% of HIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIVE stocks are: CASTLEVIEW PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 50,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.87% of the total institutional ownership; CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS, holding 5,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in HIVE stocks shares; and IFP ADVISORS, INC, currently with $16000.0 in HIVE stock with ownership of nearly 85.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HIVE] by around 53,794 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 500 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIVE stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,144 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 500 shares during the same period.