Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] Revenue clocked in at $113.00 million, down -50.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] loss -3.18% or -0.24 points to close at $7.30 with a heavy trading volume of 2751140 shares. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Hims & Hers Expands Customizable, Compounded Skincare Offerings With Hims Overnight Anti-Aging Duo, Hers Clear Skin System.

New offerings include a personalized, compounded prescription cream to ensure high clinical efficacy.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”) (NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, recently launched Hims Overnight Anti-Aging Duo and a customized Hers Clear Skin System.

It opened the trading session at $7.55, the shares rose to $7.64 and dropped to $7.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HIMS points out that the company has recorded -48.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, HIMS reached to a volume of 2751140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for HIMS stock

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.88. With this latest performance, HIMS shares dropped by -10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.81 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.04, while it was recorded at 7.71 for the last single week of trading, and 12.36 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -2.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$222,491 per employee.Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. go to 54.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]

There are presently around $546 million, or 56.40% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 15,303,963, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, holding 10,186,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.36 million in HIMS stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XV, LLC, currently with $74.36 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly 9.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hims & Hers Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 7,279,293 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 3,555,822 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 64,012,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,847,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,946,643 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,013,420 shares during the same period.