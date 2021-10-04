For Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE: MUR] jumped around 1.39 points on Friday, while shares priced at $26.36 at the close of the session, up 5.57%. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Murphy Oil Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 to discuss third quarter 2021 earnings. The company plans to release its financial and operating results before the market opens that morning.

A webcast link and related presentation material will be included on the Investors page of the company’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.

Murphy Oil Corporation stock is now 117.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MUR Stock saw the intraday high of $26.48 and lowest of $25.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.97, which means current price is +126.00% above from all time high which was touched on 10/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, MUR reached a trading volume of 2281019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUR shares is $27.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Murphy Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Murphy Oil Corporation stock. On January 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MUR shares from 11 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Murphy Oil Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for MUR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has MUR stock performed recently?

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.15. With this latest performance, MUR shares gained by 27.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 212.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.86 for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.53, while it was recorded at 25.02 for the last single week of trading, and 18.89 for the last 200 days.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.36 and a Gross Margin at -7.80. Murphy Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.17.

Return on Total Capital for MUR is now -3.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.42. Additionally, MUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] managed to generate an average of -$1,691,298 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Murphy Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Murphy Oil Corporation go to 13.98%.

Insider trade positions for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]

There are presently around $3,228 million, or 83.00% of MUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,158,520, which is approximately 7.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,271,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $455.28 million in MUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $391.73 million in MUR stock with ownership of nearly 4.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Murphy Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE:MUR] by around 15,692,374 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 9,419,751 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 97,349,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,462,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,168,349 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,031,466 shares during the same period.