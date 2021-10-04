Evercore ISI lifts Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] gained 12.50% or 0.32 points to close at $2.88 with a heavy trading volume of 7759105 shares. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – All board members buy shares in NAT.

Friday, October 1, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $2.63, the shares rose to $2.90 and dropped to $2.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NAT points out that the company has recorded -11.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, NAT reached to a volume of 7759105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAT in the course of the last twelve months was 43.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for NAT stock

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.68. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.13 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.91 and a Gross Margin at +27.86. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.11.

Return on Total Capital for NAT is now 8.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.66. Additionally, NAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] managed to generate an average of $2,501,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordic American Tankers Limited go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]

There are presently around $140 million, or 31.40% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,483,290, which is approximately 0.043% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,821,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.89 million in NAT stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $13.37 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 4.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 5,865,044 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 3,221,024 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 39,643,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,729,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 752,335 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,768,877 shares during the same period.