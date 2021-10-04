Evercore ISI lifts Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AVIR] surged by $6.95 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $46.62 during the day while it closed the day at $42.01. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at Guggenheim 2nd Annual Vaccines & Infectious Day Conference.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea together with other members of the Atea management team, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 2nd Annual Vaccines & Infectious Day Conference on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Company’s website at www.ateapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 30.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AVIR stock has inclined by 80.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.44% and gained 0.55% year-on date.

The market cap for AVIR stock reached $3.46 billion, with 82.74 million shares outstanding and 67.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, AVIR reached a trading volume of 15952525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVIR shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on AVIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.92.

AVIR stock trade performance evaluation

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.71. With this latest performance, AVIR shares gained by 46.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.44% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.31 for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.34, while it was recorded at 35.02 for the last single week of trading, and 41.15 for the last 200 days.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.68. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.51.

Return on Total Capital for AVIR is now -3.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] managed to generate an average of -$280,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,449 million, or 71.20% of AVIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVIR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,410,530, which is approximately 15.352% of the company’s market cap and around 18.48% of the total institutional ownership; CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 6,411,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $269.34 million in AVIR stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $235.91 million in AVIR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AVIR] by around 15,097,228 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 8,871,217 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 34,330,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,298,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVIR stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,804,498 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,211,711 shares during the same period.