Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] Is Currently 1.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE: DEI] closed the trading session at $32.13 on 10/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.57, while the highest price level was $32.46. The company report on October 2, 2021 that Douglas Emmett Announces Dates for Its 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Results and Live Conference Call.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced that it plans to release its 2021 third quarter earnings results after market close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. A live conference call is scheduled for the following day, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Jordan Kaplan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call along with Peter Seymour, Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Crummy, Chief Investment Officer, and Stuart McElhinney, Vice President Investor Relations. Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:.

INTERNET: Go to www.douglasemmett.com/investors at least fifteen minutes prior to the start time of the call in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.11 percent and weekly performance of -0.96 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 828.05K shares, DEI reached to a volume of 1821574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $36.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Douglas Emmett Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on DEI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEI in the course of the last twelve months was 87.43.

DEI stock trade performance evaluation

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, DEI shares dropped by -3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.76 for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.62, while it was recorded at 32.34 for the last single week of trading, and 32.29 for the last 200 days.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.09 and a Gross Margin at +22.53. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.56.

Return on Total Capital for DEI is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.59. Additionally, DEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 196.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] managed to generate an average of $70,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc. go to 8.00%.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,442 million, or 98.30% of DEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,654,133, which is approximately 1.194% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,684,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $600.34 million in DEI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $493.87 million in DEI stock with ownership of nearly 18.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Douglas Emmett Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE:DEI] by around 17,681,892 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 14,191,102 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 137,514,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,387,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEI stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 703,764 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,975,152 shares during the same period.