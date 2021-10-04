Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] moved down -3.98: Why It’s Important

Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYRN] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.60 at the close of the session, down -3.98%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Cyren Adds Support for Ten Languages to its Microsoft 365 Anti-Phishing Solution to Better Serve Customers Worldwide.

, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions announced the expansion of its anti-phishing solution, Cyren Inbox Security, to include multiple language support that enables more effective communication of phishing threats to end users delivered in their native language. It is important that an organization’s security is not jeopardized due to misinterpretation or incorrect translation of critical threat information.

“Phishing is a global problem, and it is important for organizations to quickly identify email threats and inform recipients using their preferred language,” said Lior Kohavi, Chief Strategy Officer & EVP Advanced Solutions at Cyren. “As Cyren Inbox Security adoption has increased among multinational organizations, we needed to expand our language support to better serve customers with multinational workforces and global operations so they can more effectively engage their employees in the fight against phishing.”.

Cyren Ltd. stock is now -41.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYRN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.6348 and lowest of $0.5715 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.75, which means current price is +30.41% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, CYRN reached a trading volume of 3900363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Cyren Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Cyren Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyren Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has CYRN stock performed recently?

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, CYRN shares gained by 8.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.15 for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5626, while it was recorded at 0.5892 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7913 for the last 200 days.

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.64 and a Gross Margin at +58.99. Cyren Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.44.

Return on Total Capital for CYRN is now -36.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 258.35. Additionally, CYRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] managed to generate an average of -$77,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Cyren Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cyren Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]

There are presently around $21 million, or 59.30% of CYRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 32,211,010, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,458,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in CYRN stocks shares; and BELPOINTE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.38 million in CYRN stock with ownership of nearly 0.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyren Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYRN] by around 387,561 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 384,901 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 34,567,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,340,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 243,524 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 166,259 shares during the same period.