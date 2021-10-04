Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] Stock trading around $2.03 per share: What’s Next?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.87%. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Temple University Renames College of Liberal Arts Main Campus Building in Honor of Citius Pharmaceuticals Executive Chairman Leonard Mazur.

Honor recognizes Leonard and Helena Mazur’s philanthropic contributions and continued commitment to Temple University student and alumni professional development.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products with a focus on oncology, anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies, announced that Citius Executive Chairman Leonard Mazur and his wife, Helena Mazur, were honored by Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, which renamed the main building housing the College of Liberal Arts (CLA) to Leonard and Helena Mazur Hall in recognition of the Mazur’s longstanding commitment to Temple University’s students and alumni.

Over the last 12 months, CTXR stock rose by 100.99%. The average equity rating for CTXR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $304.89 million, with 137.15 million shares outstanding and 133.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, CTXR stock reached a trading volume of 1884854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

CTXR Stock Performance Analysis:

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, CTXR shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.07 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 2.06 for the last single week of trading, and 1.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -59.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.02. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,754,808 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.50 and a Current Ratio set at 32.50.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51 million, or 22.20% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,124,526, which is approximately 321.257% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,652,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.47 million in CTXR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.0 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 15,138,095 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 911,605 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 9,100,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,150,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,303,291 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 727,880 shares during the same period.