Citigroup slashes price target on Outfront Media Inc. [REIT] [OUT] – find out why.

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [NYSE: OUT] price surged by 1.47 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on September 28, 2021 that OUTFRONT Media Chief Financial Officer Matthew Siegel To Participate In Deutsche Bank’s 29th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced that Matthew Siegel, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2021 Deutsche Bank’s 29th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

A sum of 2283369 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.23M shares. Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) shares reached a high of $25.825 and dropped to a low of $24.85 until finishing in the latest session at $25.57.

The one-year OUT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.96. The average equity rating for OUT stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Outfront Media Inc. [REIT] [OUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUT shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $24, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on OUT stock. On February 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OUT shares from 32 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for OUT in the course of the last twelve months was 106.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

OUT Stock Performance Analysis:

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [OUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, OUT shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.77 for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [OUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.10, while it was recorded at 25.00 for the last single week of trading, and 22.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Outfront Media Inc. [REIT] Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [OUT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +30.50. Outfront Media Inc. (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Total Capital for OUT is now 1.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [OUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 304.25. Additionally, OUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 397.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [OUT] managed to generate an average of -$29,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Outfront Media Inc. (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

OUT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) go to 10.00%.

Outfront Media Inc. [REIT] [OUT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,736 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,615,027, which is approximately 3.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,295,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $467.81 million in OUT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $183.05 million in OUT stock with ownership of nearly -3.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [NYSE:OUT] by around 31,260,972 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 26,939,175 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 87,925,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,125,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,257,723 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 12,833,705 shares during the same period.