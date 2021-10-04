Canoo Inc. [GOEV] Revenue clocked in at $2.60 million, down -47.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.63% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.58%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Canoo and AVL Partner to Build Proprietary Software for Electric Vehicle Safety Features.

The companies will build and test ADAS software, first available in Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle launching in 2022.

Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV), a company manufacturing breakthrough electric vehicles (EVs), and AVL announced a partnership to develop, test and validate Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) software for Canoo’s Lifestyle Vehicle.

Over the last 12 months, GOEV stock dropped by -35.49%. The one-year Canoo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.89. The average equity rating for GOEV stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.40 billion, with 194.93 million shares outstanding and 99.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, GOEV stock reached a trading volume of 2979639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canoo Inc. [GOEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 538.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

GOEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.58. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.72 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.42, while it was recorded at 7.66 for the last single week of trading, and 10.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canoo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canoo Inc. [GOEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7832.08 and a Gross Margin at -205.69. Canoo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3522.27.

Return on Total Capital for GOEV is now -44.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canoo Inc. [GOEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.61. Additionally, GOEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canoo Inc. [GOEV] managed to generate an average of -$242,751 per employee.Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $267 million, or 16.20% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,156,911, which is approximately 38.674% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,238,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.79 million in GOEV stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $26.66 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly 40.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canoo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 17,616,597 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,124,572 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 16,413,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,155,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,627,005 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,426,849 shares during the same period.