C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell -66.93% so far this year. What now?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] loss -0.97% on the last trading session, reaching $45.89 price per share at the time. The company report on September 24, 2021 that C3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, announced that management will present at the virtual Bank of America Digital Energy Forum.

The C3 AI presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time). Interested parties can see the live webcast of the presentation, which will be available at ir.c3.ai. Replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

C3.ai Inc. represents 102.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.80 billion with the latest information. AI stock price has been found in the range of $44.60 to $46.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 2093572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $73.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.52.

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.26. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -13.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.92% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.86 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.25, while it was recorded at 46.67 for the last single week of trading, and 79.56 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

There are presently around $1,929 million, or 42.30% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,650,476, which is approximately -20% of the company’s market cap and around 19.00% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 6,015,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $276.07 million in AI stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $182.12 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly 270.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 10,077,838 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 14,528,302 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 17,427,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,033,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,761,382 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,720,751 shares during the same period.